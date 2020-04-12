Earthquake in Delhi: Quake Measuring 3.5 on Richter Scale Jolts National Capital, Tremors Felt in NCR And Neighbouring Areas

Earthquake (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 12: Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. People in New Delhi and neighbouring parts of the state experienced the tremours on April 12. However, there was no report of any damage. As per the India Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the quake on richter scale was measured as 3.5 . NASA Predicted Earthquake Measuring 9.1 Will Hit Delhi Between April 7 And 15? Here's A Fact Check of The Video And Fake Message Going Viral

Epicentre of the earthquake in East Delhi, 3.5 on richter scale: IMD https://t.co/uTfshQkYh3 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

Adding more information, the IMD said that the epicentre of the earthquake is in East Delhi, and at a depth of eight kilometres. The jolts of the quake were felt even in National Capital Region and neighbouring areas.

Soon, after the reports of earthquake, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.."

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said. The earthquake occurred at 11.51 am, they said.