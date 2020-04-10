NASA Predicted Earthquake Measuring 9.1 Will Hit Delhi Between April 7 And 15? Here's A Fact Check of The Video And Fake Message Going Viral

Fake news warning of earthquake in NCR goes viral | (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, April 10: A video is again making rounds on the internet, claiming that a massive earthquake could hit Delhi amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The clip, widely being shared on WhatsApp and TikTok, is mischievously cropped from a two-year-old video of a fake news-debunking show aired by ABP News. Same Hoax Message Went Viral in 2018.

Around this time - first and second week of April - in 2018, a hoax message went viral which claimed that American space agency NASA has warned of an earthquake of 9.1 magnitude to hit the Indian national capital between April 7 and April 15. To debunk the fake claim, ABP News had aired a segment to clear the air.

From the old video, the portion where the fake claim is showed is maliciously edited and being circulated on WhatsApp. The rumour mongers' intent is to portray it as a credible news. Along with the footage, the viral message warning Delhiites to remain cautious is circulated.

"According to NASA, the biggest earthquake will hit Delhi soon. The Rector's Scale is 9.1 or may be 9.2. Date has not cleared yet, but it may occur in Between 7th of April to 15th April. Loss of life has declared in Lacs. (sic)," reads the message of fake news.

Fact-Check

Fact check: The following video on an earthquake prediction in Delhi is making rounds on social media with misleading claims. It is to clarify that the video dates back to 2018 and is clipped out of context from a fake news debunking show. Pls don't panic or get misled. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/QHFOon420z — ABP News (@ABPNews) April 6, 2020

Not only was it found that NASA has issued no such warning, ABP News has itself issued a note of clarification to prevent netizens from falling prey to the fake news. The channel posted a statement, saying that the misleading clip is cropped from a video which it had aired in 2018.

"The following video on an earthquake prediction in Delhi is making rounds on social media with misleading claims. It is to clarify that the video dates back to 2018 and is clipped out of context from a fake news debunking show. Pls don't panic or get misled," the channel said.

Fact check