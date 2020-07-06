Leh, July 6: A medium-intensity earthquake struck 411 km north-northeast (NNE) of Kargil on Monday. The magnitude of the quake was measured as 4.2 on the Richter scale. The tremors of the earthquake were felt in nearby places. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 150 km from the surface at 7.28 am.

According to the National Center for Seismology, struck 411 km north-northeast (NNE) of Kargil, Ladakh at 7.28 pm. There are no reports of any collateral damage or injury. However, panic gripped among the local residents after the tremors struck the region. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 Jolts Kargil.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Kargil in Ladakh at 3.37 am. The quake struck 433 km north-northwest of Kargil. No loss of life or property due to the quake was reported.

