New Delhi, August 1: The Delhi Police on Saturday suspended 36 police personnel for dereliction of duty after they failed to report on duty at the scheduled time in view of Eid-Al-Adha. All the police personnel have been ordered to report at 5 am in the morning by the administration.

Informing about the latest development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West -- Vijayanta Arya -- said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "36 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty after they failed to show up at the scheduled time of 5 am in view of Eid-al-Adha." Eid Mubarak 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Greet People on Eid al-Adha.

Here's what DCP said:

Earlier in the day, Muslim devotees offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on Eid Al-Adha also known as Bakrid. The devotees were seen following COVID-19 guidelines and maintaining social distance. The administration had put in place thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure, to check the temperature of people entering Jama Masjid.

