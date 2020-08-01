New Delhi, August 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and said that the day may inspire us to create a harmonious and inclusive society. Eid al-Adha 2020, known as Bakra Eid, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Saturday. Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 HD Images and Bakrid Mubarak Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Bakra Eid With WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes and Facebook GIF Greetings.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered," PM Modi tweeted. Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 Images and Bakra Eid Wishes: From Donning Traditional Attires to Delicious Food, People Share Bakrid Celebrations Photos.

PM Modi Tweet:

Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the nation and shared wishes on Twitter in three languages- Hindi, English and Urdu. He said that Idu’l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and happiness should be shared with the needy.

"Eid Mubarak! Idu’l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread," President tweeted.

President Tweet:

Eid Mubarak! Idu’l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2020

Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings on the occasion.

Rahul Gandhi Tweet:

आप सभी को ईद अल-अज़हा मुबारक। Greetings for Eid al-Adha. pic.twitter.com/CWytdhK7H2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2020

Bakrid or Bakra Eid is marked by sacrificing an animal- cattle, goat or sheep- that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. After the sacrifice, the meat is distributed to family, friends, neighbours and the needy.

