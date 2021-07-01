Gurugram, July 1: A team of the cybercrime police has busted an illegal call centre operating in Sector-48 area in Gurugram, the police said on Thursday.

The call centre mostly used to threaten the US nationals to block their Social Security Number (SSN) and used to charge 100 to 800 dollars as a service charge per client, the police said.

According to the police, a team from the Cyber Crime police station raided the call centre following a tip-off. Gurugram: 3 Arrested from Fake Call Centre for Duping US Citizens.

During the raid, the police arrested two persons and seized laptops and mobile phones along with other electronic gadgets.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manmohan Singh, the owner of the call centre and manager Nishant.

During the raid, the police found that two women and eight men, who were working at the fake call centre, were communicating with the US nationals. However, after questioning the police have released them.

"A complaint was received that this fake call centre in the Sector-48 area had threatened several US nationals to block their SSN. The youths were employed at the call centre, which was being operated without a license that should have been issued by the Department of Telecommunications. They used to cheat US nationals and charge 100 to 800 dollars," said an investigation officer.

"The matter is under investigation. How the accused was operating the fake call centre is a part of the investigation. The involvement of other people cannot be ruled out," the officer added.

An FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act has been registered at the Cyber crime police station for further investigation.

