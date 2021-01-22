Gurugram, Jan 22: The Gurugram Police have busted a fake call centre which allegedly operated from Udyog Vihar Phase-5. This call centre allegedly used to dupe American nationals on pretext of providing technical suport to leading social media apps. The police have arrested three persons and seized laptops, hard disks and other electronic gadgets from the spot, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Lalit Sharma, who is a Bhiwani resident and a team leader of the alleged fake call centre, along with Tanvir Raza of Bihar and Ajit of Uttar Pradesh, who both worked as technical experts at the alleged call centre. While the owners of the call centre, Lovekesh Sangwan and Vikas Khasa, are still absconding, the police added. Delhi Police Arrests 42 People Running Fake Call Centre & Extorting Money From Foreign Nationals in Bitcoins.

According to the police, a Cyber Crime police station team led by Inspector Jasvir raided the call centre at plot number 852 of Udyog Vihar Phase-5 in Gurugram after receiving a tip-off, where they saw seven men communicating with the American nationals in English. The men were released after questioning.

"The youths were employed at the call centre which was being operated without a license issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT). The alleged fake call centre used to charge per clients in dollars as service charge through e-check, debit and credit cards, the police said on Friday," said Inspector Jasvir on Friday.

"The matter is under investigation. How the accused were operating the fake call centre is a part of the investigation while the involvement of other people cannot be ruled out," he added.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the IT Act has been registered in connection with the matter at the Cyber Crime police station for further investigation.

