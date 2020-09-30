Kozhikode, September 30: A private laboratory in Kerala's Valanchery has been found issuing fake coronavirus (COVID-19) negative certificates. According to police, Arma Laboratory, a franchise of Kozhikode-based laboratory, made around Rs 45 lakh by issuing fake COVID-19 negative certificates. The fake COVID-19 negative certificates were mostly issued to expatriates even though the lab was not authorised to collect samples. Kerala: 103-Year-Old Man Recovers From COVID-19 in Ernakulam.

According to a report, the matter came to light when a person, who was given a COVID-19 negative certificate by Arma Laboratory, received a message from the Kozhikode-based lab about his sample testing positive. On receiving a complaint, police seized computers at Arma Laboratory. Cops found that all data regarding collected samples had been deleted. After retiring data, police found that Arma Laboratory had collected swab samples from around 2,500 people. Kerala Issues Revised Guidelines For Quarantine Norms For Guest Workers, Specialised Workers Visiting From Other States, SOP For Registration in COVID-19 Jagratha Portal Issued.

But only 496 samples were sent to the parent lab for testing. Arma Laboratory issued fake COVID-19 negative certificates to the remaining people whose samples were not sent for testing. The owner of the lab, Sunil Sadath has evaded arrest after he approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. Abdul Nazar, the second accused in the case, has been arrested.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 7,354 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest single-day spike so far. There are 61,791 active cases in the state, while 1,24,688 people have been cured. A total of 22 persons succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, taking the state's death toll to 719. Across the state, 2,36,960 people are under observation, including 28,702 in various hospitals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).