Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 18 (ANI): A 103-year-old man has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a hospital in Kerala on Tuesday.

Pareed (103 years), a native of Aluva, who was undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College, Ernakulam, was discharged from the hospital. He was given a grand send-off by hospital staff by giving flowers.

"It is a matter of great pride that we are treating and curing elderly patients," state Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

Asma Beevi, a 105-year-old native of Anchal, who was admitted in Parippally Medical College, Kollam, with COVID-19 was recently discharged. Also, a 93 and 88-year-old couple were treated at Kottayam Medical College and discharged after they fully recovered.

Pareed was cured within 20 days of being diagnosed with the disease. On July 28, he underwent a COVID examination after complaining of high fever and body aches. After being confirmed positive for COVID-19, he was transferred to Kalamassery Medical College. Although there were no serious symptoms, Pareed was treated by a special medical team considering his old age.

His wife Amina and son were also discharged from the hospital after they tested negative and recovered. (ANI)

