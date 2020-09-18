Kerala, September 18: Kerala Govt issued revised instructions for quarantine norms for guest workers, specialised workers visiting Kerala from other states. In addition to this, the state government has also released an SOP for registration in Covid-19 Jagratha portal to ensure proper quarantine. As part of the revised instructions, employees who reach Kerala will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

The government of Kerala mentioned that if the guest workers are found COVID positive, he shall be segregated and shall not be allowed to work till he recovers from coronavirus. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Opposes Union Cabinet's Approval to Hand Over Trivandrum International Airport to Private Bidder.

Kerala Issues Revised Instructions For Quarantine Norms For Guest Workers

On Wednesday, Kerala government announced that migrant workers who have tested positive for coronavirus but are asymptomatic will be allowed to work in areas exclusively marked for them. These revised guidelines are for projects undertaken by the state.

