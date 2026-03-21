New Delhi, March 21: A man identified as a cow vigilante was killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district after he was allegedly run over by a vehicle linked to suspected cattle smugglers during a late-night chase, sources said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Chandrashekhar, popularly known in the region as “Farsa Wale Baba,” a local cow protection activist. The incident took place in the Kosi area, near Navipur village under the Kosi Kalan police outpost limits.

According to initial reports, Chandrashekhar was chasing a truck on his motorcycle after suspecting that it was being used for cattle smuggling. During the pursuit, the accused allegedly rammed their vehicle into him, leading to fatal injuries. He died on the spot. Mathura Shocker: Dalit Groom Dragged Off Wedding Carriage, Beaten in Uttar Pradesh; Police Deny Caste Angle As Video Goes Viral.

Chaos After Farsa Wale Baba Dies After Being Run Over

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Clashes broke out between protesters and police on the Chhata National Highway following the death of ‘Farsa Wale Baba’. Protesters pelted stones at police pic.twitter.com/cT9UHCB8c1 — IANS (@ians_india) March 21, 2026

Initial reports confirmed that one suspect had been apprehended at the scene, while three others managed to flee. A search operation has been launched to trace and arrest the remaining accused. Authorities are also examining the vehicle involved and verifying whether it was indeed being used for illegal cattle transportation.

The incident has triggered tension in the surrounding area, with locals expressing grief and anger over the killing. Chandrashekhar was known among certain groups in the Braj region for his involvement in cow protection activities, and news of his death has led to a wave of mourning. Mathura Shocker: Woman Kills Mother-in-Law With Help of Lover After Being Caught Red-Handed, Both Arrested.

Senior police officers have reached the spot and assured that strict action will be taken. Security has been tightened in and around the area to prevent any law-and-order issues.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine all those involved in the case. The police have urged people to maintain calm while they carry out legal proceedings.

The killing adds to a series of violent incidents linked to alleged cattle smuggling and vigilante actions in parts of the state, highlighting the risks associated with such confrontations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).