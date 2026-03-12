Lucknow, March 12: Mathura police have arrested a woman and her partner for the alleged murder of her 50-year-on mother-in-law in Bhankarpur Basela village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The victim, identified as Akhbari Begum, was found dead in her home earlier this week. Following a swift investigation, authorities detained the daughter-in-law and her lover after forensic evidence and witness statements pointed toward a premeditated attack to cover up their extramarital relationship.

According to the Superintendent of Police (Rural), the incident was triggered when Akhbari Begum allegedly found the duo in a compromising position within the family residence. Fearing that the elderly woman would reveal their affair to other family members, specifically to the husband, who was away for work, the suspects reportedly strangled her to death. The accused initially attempted to mislead the police by claiming the victim had died of natural causes, but an autopsy report confirmed death by asphyxiation.

Woman Kills Mother-in-Law After Being Caught With Lover in UP's Mathura

The case came to light after local residents and relatives expressed suspicion over the sudden nature of the victim's death. Upon arrival at the scene, investigators noticed bruising and marks around the victim's neck that were inconsistent with natural death. This prompted a formal post-mortem examination, which became the turning point in the investigation.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly gave conflicting accounts of their whereabouts at the time of the death. Digital surveillance and call record details (CDR) further established that Rahul had been present at the residence during the hours leading up to the discovery of the body.

The primary motive for the murder was the concealment of a relationship that had reportedly been ongoing for several months. Meenakshi’s husband frequently traveled for business, providing the duo with opportunities to meet. The suspects allegedly believed that by eliminating Premwati, they could continue their association without the threat of social or familial repercussions.

Police recovered several pieces of evidence from the crime scene, including the dupatta allegedly used in the strangulation. Both Meenakshi and Rahul have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and the destruction of evidence.

The duo was produced before a local court in Mathura on Thursday, March 12, and has been remanded to judicial custody. Officials stated that further investigation is underway to determine if any other individuals provided logistical support or helped in the attempt to stage the scene as a natural death.

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