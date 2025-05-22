A Dalit groom in Bhureka village, Mathura, was assaulted and dragged off his wedding carriage by a group of men from the Jat community. The incident occurred when the groom’s procession began with DJ music, which the attackers objected to. Eyewitnesses reported casteist slurs, physical assault, and death threats. Panic ensued before police intervened and allowed the procession to continue under protection. While the groom’s family called the attack unprovoked and caste-based, the Circle Officer claimed the dispute stemmed from loud music and denied disruption to the wedding. He assured an investigation and promised strict action based on evidence. Hardoi Horror: Man Stripped Naked, Beaten With Hammer on Private Parts and Forced To Drink Urine by Girlfriend’s Family in UP; Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Dalit Groom Beaten in Mathura

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)