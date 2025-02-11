New Delhi, February 11: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday cited details of the large infrastructure projects in the highways, railways and airports sectors and the social welfare scheme undertaken by the Narendra Modi government in West Bengal to refute the claims of the Trinamool Congress that the Centre was discriminating against the state. In her reply to the Union Budget debate in the Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister said that while the Centre had been allocating funds under social welfare schemes, there were instances of corrupt TMC cadres siphoning away the funds.

“Trinamool Congress has institutionalised corruption, gutted institutions and Trinamool has become a by-word for exploitation. Has TMC now become Trinamool - which means grassroots - Virodhi?” she remarked. The Finance Minister said that like every other State, PMAY-G is being implemented in West Bengal since 2016-17. The Government has released Rs 25,798 crore as Central share to the State since 2016-17. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Introduce Income Tax Bill This Week, New Bill To Raise Transparency in Tax Laws, Say Experts.

However, there are complaints of irregularities in the implementation of PMAY-G, including a selection of ineligible households. There have been 25 lakh fake job cards in MNREGA, and funds meant for people at the grassroots have been looted by TMC cadres. A Rs 100 crore Mid-Day Meal fraud, ration mafia thriving denying people on grassroots their benefits. Besides, Ayushman Bharat was blocked, denying healthcare to the poor people living at the grassroots level. “Only 43 per cent tap water coverage vs 74 per cent national average. Capital formation crashed from 6.7 per cent (2010) to 2.9 per cent in recent years -- a direct result of your hostility to investment. There are no jobs, no factories, no vision,” Sitharaman said.

She further stated that West Bengal was once India’s industrial powerhouse with a 24 per cent share of industrial production in 1947, but the state is now far behind in manufacturing at 3.5 per cent share in 2021. “Bengal’s per capita income growth lags national averages for 20 years. It's ranked 23rd in 2021-22,” she remarked. The Finance Minister further stated that the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of things for West Bengal. The list includes AIIMS Kalyani inaugurated in West Bengal in February 2024. Budget 2025: 1 Crore More People To Pay Zero Income Tax Under Union Budget 2025-26, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

West Bengal also received a record allocation of Rs 13,955 crore for rail infrastructure and 1,293 km of new railway tracks were constructed since 2014. As many as nine Vande Bharat trains have been operationalised and 101 railway stations are being redeveloped in Bengal under Amrit Bharat Scheme. She also highlighted that Indian Railways' 1st Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal has been commissioned in Asansol Division of West Bengal while in June 2024, the Union Cabinet approved Jamshedpur-Purulia-Asansol 3rd Line. She also highlighted that a 38 km Metro line was constructed since 2014 at a cost of Rs 23,050 crore in the state.

Refuting the TMC argument that the Centre has been discriminating against the state, Sitharaman said over 2,309 km of National Highways have been constructed in West Bengal since 2014. Besides, in August 2024, CCEA approved the 4-lane Kharagpur-Moregram National High-Speed Corridor, which is 231-km-long at a total capital cost of Rs 10,247 crore.

Coming to Airways, Sitharaman said in August 2024, CCEA approved the development of a New Civil Enclave at Bagdgora Airport, Siliguri, West Bengal at an estimated cost of Rs 1549 crore. Operationalisation of Durgapur in 2019 and Cooch Behar airports in 2023 under RCS UDAN. Revamping of Bagdogra and Barrackpore Airfields was also undertaken at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, she added.

Highlighting the development of social infrastructure in the state financed by the Centre, Sitharaman said over 38 lakh houses were built for the poor under PM Awas Yojna while 93 lakh tap water connections were provided under Jal Jeevan Mission. Over 83 lakh household toilets were built under Swachh Bharat Mission and 494 Jan Aushadhi kendras were also operationalised. Besides, 5.3 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened and over 5 crore MUDRA accounts were sanctioned for the poor in Bengal. “It is ironic that Trinamool Congress, a party which prides itself on being rooted in the grassroots (Trinamool), now symbolises harassment and denial of rights to the people living at the grassroots, i.e ‘Trinamool,’” the Finance Minister remarked.

