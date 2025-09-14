Bengaluru, September 14: A suspected case of food or water contamination at the Morarji Desai Residential School for Minorities in Hirekodi village of Chikkodi taluk in Karnataka's Belagavi left 119 students ill, with 77 requiring hospitalisation on Friday morning, September 12.

The incident unfolded around 9 am, after students began exhibiting symptoms including vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and fever, The New Indian Express reported. The affected students are among the 400 residents of the school’s hostel. While 40 students have been discharged, 19 critically ill children were shifted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) for further treatment. Karnataka Food Poisoning: Over 80 Children Admitted to Hospital in Belagavi and Vijayanagar As Students Fall Ill After Consuming Food in School.

Students Fall Ill After Having ‘Upma’ for Breakfast and Locally Supplied Drinking Water in Belagavi

The students had consumed ‘Upma’ and locally sourced drinking water for breakfast, but officials noted that even some who skipped the meal fell sick — raising serious concerns about possible water contamination.

In response, the school principal and hostel warden have been suspended, pending further investigation. Local health officials from the Ankali Primary Health Centre have launched a probe, and water and food samples have been sent for testing. Food Poisoning in Rajasthan: Over 50 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Substandard Meals at Government School in Dausa, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

In July, 25 students fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at the Government Lower Primary School in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. As per the reports, shortly after lunch, the students began experiencing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea, raising suspicion of food poisoning. The affected children were immediately taken to the Ganwar Primary Health Centre for treatment. Some of the children were later shifted to the Jevargi Taluk Hospital for further medical care.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

