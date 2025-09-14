Over 50 students in Dausa, Rajasthan, were hospitalised after suffering food poisoning from meals served at a government school in Chudiyavas. The affected children complained of stomach aches and headaches, with 15 to 20 of them referred to the District Hospital for further treatment. District Collector Devendra Kumar confirmed that the students are now in stable condition and that the food was suspected to be of substandard quality. Two investigation teams have been dispatched, including a food safety officer to inspect the meals and a team from the education department to assess nutritional standards. Authorities have assured strict action against those found responsible for the incident. The probe aims to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety and health of students. Karnataka Food Poisoning: Over 80 Children Admitted to Hospital in Belagavi and Vijayanagar As Students Fall Ill After Consuming Food in School.

Over 50 Students Fall Sick After Consuming Substandard Meals in Rajasthan

#WATCH | Dausa, Rajasthan: More than 50 students have been admitted to the hospital due to food poisoning after consuming food at a Government school. District Collector Devendra Kumar says, "...Almost over 50 students from a school in Chudiyavas came to Nangal CHC with a… pic.twitter.com/ZSp9iiglm6 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

