Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala Charged With 'Rs 7.5 Crore Extortion Bid' by Mumbai Police, Used Code Word 'Love Letter' For Extortion Message to Victims

File image of Ejaz Lakdawala | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 27: Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, arrested from Patna last month by the Mumbai Police for his involvement in an array of criminal cases, was charged with a fresh extortion case earlier this week. Lakdawala and his two aides - Saleem Maharaj and Tariq Parveen - were accused by a city-based businessman of extracting Rs 7.5 crore extortion from him. During the course of probe, the police found Lakdawala uses the code word "love letter" for the letter of extortion he sent to the victims.

One such "love letter" was written to the complainant, who filed a case at the Pydhonie police station in Mumbai. The person, identified in reports as a businessman, was asked to pay Rs 7.5 crore in bid to save his life. The extortion money is collected by underworld dons and mafia groups on the pretext of providing the businessman "protection" from themselves as well as the rival gangs. Ejaz Lakdawala, Fugitive Gangster, Arrested From Patna by Mumbai Police.

A police official privy to the probe against Lakdawala said the investigators are hopeful of more victims coming forward in the next few days. Till the dreaded gangster was not arrest, a sense of fear had gripped the victims which prevented them from filing official complaints. However, after Lakdawala got arrested, a number of victims have come forward to record their cases, the official said.

The police are also probing the role of Pravin Padwal, an official of the Traffic Police department of the Mumbai Police. As per the allegations and preliminary findings, Padwal is accused of aiding Lakdawala and his men in their extortion bids. He is also accused of tampering with evidence in cases of extortion filed against the group.