Varanasi, July 24: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 57-year-old doctor's gay date took an ugly turn when the man with whom he connected allegedly blackmailed him and extorted money from him. It is reported that the accused clicked nude photos of the doctor during their date at a Varanasi hotel and later threatened to circulate them if he did not pay money.

Cops said that the doctor was extorted of INR 8 lakh by the accused, who immediately fled after receiving the money. Accoding to a report in NDTV, the incident came to light when the doctor approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on his complaint, the police have begun investigating the matter. Varanasi Shocker: Man Kills Father, Sister Over Property Dispute in Uttar Pradesh, Accused Arrested.

In his complaint, the 57-year-old doctor said that he was staying at a hotel in Varanasi on Sunday, July 20, when he connected with the accused, identified as Vikas, on a gay dating app. Soon after connecting, the doctor shared his contact information and the hotel's address with Vikas and even asked him to come over. The complaint also states that the doctor asked the accused to bring beer bottles.

Later, at around 10 PM, Vikas reached the hotel along with beer and snacks. However, things turned ugly when Vikas told the doctor that such actions don't suit him at this age. "You are in Shiv Nagri, don't do all this," Vikas said. Post this, he began clicking nude photos of the doctor and even slapped him multiple times. Following this, the accused broke a glass and pointed it at the doctor. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Slashes Boyfriend’s Private Parts After Dispute During Late-Night Meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar.

He then threatened to circulate the nude photos if he did not pay money. The accused also told the doctor that he had political links and knew anti-social elements who could kill him. The complainant also said that he used UPI and withdrew cash from an ATM to pay Vikas INR 8 lakh. The police confirmed the incident and said that they will take action accordingly.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

