Lucknow, July 2: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth was seriously injured after his girlfriend allegedly attacked his private part with a sharp weapon during a late-night meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar. It was reported that the woman slashed the private parts of the victim after a fight.

According to an Amar Ujala report, the victim, Vikas Nishad, a resident of Jungle Kala village under Khalilabad Kotwali area, was in a relationship for the past two years with a girl from Mehdawal. On the night of June 30, he went to meet the girl after she allegedly called him to her house. During the meeting, a dispute broke out between the two, escalating to violence. Sambhal Horror: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts, Drinks Acid Moments Later Amid Dowry Torture in UP.

Woman Slashes Boyfriend’s Private Parts After Dispute in UP

The girl reportedly attacked Vikas's genitals with a blade or knife, inflicting deep cuts. Bleeding heavily, he managed to flee and reach home. His family rushed him to the district hospital in an ambulance, where he was treated in the emergency ward.

Dr Siraj Ahmed, a surgeon at the hospital, confirmed that the youth had multiple cuts on his genitals and was given a blood transfusion and emergency treatment. “The bleeding has been controlled and the patient is now stable,” he said. Kanpur Man Returns Home Early, Catches Wife With Neighbour in Bed; Chews Off Lover’s Private Parts in Rage.

The victim’s mother alleged that the attack was a premeditated attempt by the girl to trap her son, claiming the girl had called him late at night and assaulted him in the morning. Meanwhile, police officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh and Khalilabad Kotwali Inspector Pankaj Pandey, confirmed that no formal complaint has been lodged yet. “We are aware of the incident. Action will be taken as soon as a written complaint is received,” said ASP Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2025 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).