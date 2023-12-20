Ghaziabad, December 20: A horrifying incident unfolded in the village of Bhojpur in Ghaziabad when a 52-year-old man allegedly used a sword to behead his wife after argument over not serving his morning tea on time.

The accused, Dharamveer, had reportedly been growing increasingly impatient as his wife, Sundari, informed him that the tea would take some time, reported NDTV. What began as a seemingly innocuous argument escalated into a fatal quarrel. Shockingly, their four children were asleep in another room, oblivious to the unfolding tragedy. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Physiotherapist Stabs Wife 18 Times With Kitchen Knife Over Extramarital Affair in Lucknow; Arrested.

As Sundari’s desperate screams pierced the morning air, concerned villagers rushed to the couple’s home. There, they discovered her lifeless body lying in a pool of blood. The local police were promptly notified, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Husband Murders Wife, Chops Body Into Multiple Pieces and Dumped Into Water Tank in Bilaspur; Arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gyan Prakash Rai shed light on the grim details. “Dharamveer and Sundari had a fight over making tea,” he stated. In a fit of rage, Dharamveer brandished a sharp weapon and attacked Sundari from behind, severing her neck. The brutality of the assault resulted in her immediate demise.

The authorities registered a case and Dharamveer has been taken into custody.

The crime comes months after a man in Hyderabad was arrested for murdering his wife after she refused to have sex with him. The accused, in his mid-20s, tried to have sex with his wife, who had delivered a second child just a month ago and an altercation took place between the two when the wife refused his advances. The man, angered over the situation, strangled his wife to death.

