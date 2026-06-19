Girish Mahajan Viral Photo: Maharashtra Minister Says Morphed Pics Being Circulated; Files Complaint

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan has filed an official police complaint after objectionable, deepfake images of him allegedly generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology began circulating widely across social media platforms. In response to the defamatory content, the Jalgaon Cyber Police Station registered a formal case to trace the origin of the digital manipulation. The state minister forcefully dismissed the viral visuals as fabricated, categorising the online broadcast as a deliberate attempt at political character assassination.

Following preliminary verification, law enforcement authorities confirmed that a targeted investigation is underway to penalise the perpetrators under the Information Technology Act. Mumbai Woman Lashes Out at Minister Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Disruption Due To BJP Rally; Video Goes Viral.

Girish Mahajan Said Morphed Pics of Him Are Being Circulated

Cyber Police Initiate Investigation into Facebook Source

According to reports from local authorities in Jalgaon, the controversy erupted when an identified Facebook profile began publishing and promoting highly inappropriate, altered pictures depicting the minister alongside a young woman. The suspicious nature of the media artefacts prompted a formal review by tech analysts, who confirmed the signatures of sophisticated digital morphing tools. The official data tracking and investigation details have been organised by the cybercrime cell:

Investigative Detail Case Status Summary Filing Location Cyber Police Station, Jalgaon District Primary Platform Checked Facebook Account Handles Technology Identified AI Morphing / Deepfake Synthesis Lead Investigating Officer Police Inspector Satish Gorde Applicable Charges Defamation, Morphing, and Cyber Defilement

Police Inspector Satish Gorde stated that digital forensic units are tracing the IP addresses linked to the source profile. "We have registered a case based on the formal complaint regarding the distribution of morphed materials," the police department noted. "Strict legal action will be taken against those found producing, sharing, or forwarding these malicious edits," he added.

Girish Mahajan Issues Statement on Viral Photos

Minister Warns Against Spreading Fake Media

In a public statement addressing the development, Minister Girish Mahajan urged citizens and media users to maintain a high degree of scepticism regarding unverified content on internet channels. He emphasised that the ease of access to AI generative tools is increasingly being weaponised to target public figures. "A completely fake and heavily morphed photograph of me is being intentionally circulated on digital platforms to dent my social standing. I request everyone to check the official channels and verify structural realities before choosing to spread or believe such misinformation," the minister said. Mahajan affirmed his confidence in the state's cyber security machinery to track down the digital footprint of the culprits and expose the political or personal motives driving the smear campaign. Mumbai’s ‘Viral Traffic Jam Woman’ Teena Choudhry Breaks Silence, Clarifies Bottle-Throwing Incident and Praises Girish Mahajan (Watch Video).

Institutional Background on Deepfake Defamation

The weaponisation of generative AI technology and deepfake tools has emerged as a significant regulatory hurdle for law enforcement agencies across Maharashtra. Senior police officials have continually reiterated that the creation and dissemination of morphed media targeting an individual's modesty or public character carries severe penal consequences under the law, including non-bailable warrants and prison terms under updated sections of the cyber security statutes. The Jalgaon administration has officially cautioned the public to delete any matching viral sequences from their private storage, warning that secondary forwarding of the illicit material could legally implicate general users in the ongoing criminal inquiry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pudhari), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).