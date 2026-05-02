Mumbai’s ‘Viral Traffic Jam Woman’ Teena Choudhry Breaks Silence, Clarifies Bottle-Throwing Incident and Praises Girish Mahajan (Watch Video)

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Teena Choudhry, the woman who became the face of public frustration after confronting Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan during a BJP rally-related traffic jam in Mumbai's Worli area on April 21, has now released a detailed personal statement - her first since the video went viral and sparked a nationwide debate.

'I Was Trying to Pick Up My Daughter'

In her statement, Choudhry explained that she had dropped her daughter to a music class at 4 pm and was supposed to pick her up at 4.45 pm. After taking a left turn from Mahindra Taj, she found herself stuck in a traffic jam and sat in her car for 25 minutes without any movement. Growing increasingly anxious, she stepped out to find out what was causing the blockade. Girish Mahajan Viral Video: Mumbai Woman Confronts Maharashtra Minister Over Worli Traffic Jam During Rally.

"When the traffic did not move, I got out to find out what the problem was," she said.

One and a Half Hours of Seeking Help From Police

What followed, according to Choudhry, was over 90 minutes of desperate attempts to get help from law enforcement on the ground. She says she approached every police officer she could find, with a simple request - remove two buses blocking the road so stranded commuters could make a U-turn and join the main road. Mumbai Woman Who Lashed Out at Minister Girish Mahajan for Causing Traffic Disruption in Worli Booked? Police Say No FIR Filed.

"For the next one and a half hours, I went to every single police officer there to request that if you get the two buses removed, people who are stuck, we can make a U-turn and join the main road. I received no reaction, no response," she said.

'Girish Mahajan Was the Only One Who Listened,' Says Mumbai's Viral Traffic Jam Woman

#WATCH | Teena Choudhry, the woman seen in the viral video wearing a black cap, confronting Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan over a traffic jam, releases a statement detailing her side of the story She says, "I have received so many messages regarding my safety. I want to let… pic.twitter.com/tcRLP3Gxqf — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

Choudhry Clarifies the Bottle-Throwing Moment

One of the most debated moments in the viral video was Choudhry throwing a water bottle. She has now addressed this directly, saying the action was misunderstood. She did not throw the bottle at any protester or rally worker, she clarified, but on the ground - purely to attract the attention of the police who had repeatedly ignored her pleas.

Surprising Praise for Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan

In a significant detail that runs counter to the initial narrative, Choudhry also offered praise for Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan - the very minister she was seen confronting in the video. She stated that Girish Mahajan was actually the only person at the rally who made an effort to listen to her concerns.

"Mr Mahajan was actually the only person in that rally who at least tried to listen to what I was saying. On his instructions, the two buses were moved, and we all took a U-turn, and we were able to join the main road," she said.

Safety Concerns and Public Response

Choudhry also acknowledged the wave of concern she received after the video spread across social media. "I have received so many messages regarding my safety. I want to let you know that I'm fine and I appreciate the concern," she said, reassuring those who had reached out to her.

Her statement adds important context to a story that had already triggered political mudslinging, a police complaint, and a broader national conversation about the right of political parties to block public roads during rallies. With Choudhry now speaking directly, the full picture of what unfolded on April 21 in Worli is considerably more nuanced than the viral clip suggested.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).