New Delhi, November 13: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a prostitution racket that was being operated by foreigners in Delhi, arresting two women from Uzbekistan who were allegedly involved in flesh trade, the police said on Saturday. According to police, they got a tip-off on Thursday that one agent namely Monu was allegedly arranging girls for prostitution, and some foreigners are over-staying and indulging in prostitution. Prostitution Racket Busted in Uttar Pradesh, 16 Men, 12 Women Held After Raid at House in Noida.

On the specific information, the police team laid a trap near Sector-15 in Rohini and the team acted as customers to bust the racket. Two women from Uzbekistan -- aged 24 and 28, respectively, arrived in a cab and introduced themselves. They were accompanied by a cab driver, Puran Singh, 47, a resident of Jahangirpuri in Delhi. The cab driver was taking Rs 2,000 as his commission from those handling the prostitution racket, police said. Sex Racket Busted by Uttar Pradesh Police, Two Girls Forced Into Prostitution Rescued.

On questioning, both the women revealed that they came to India from Uzbekistan on tourist visas and were over-staying. The driver disclosed that he came in contact with an agent namely Ramesh about 4-5 months who used to arrange foreign girls for prostitution. These girls came in contact with Ramesh through one Guliappa. On the direction of Ramesh, he came to drop these girls at the decided destination in Rohini and was nabbed by police. Further investigation is underway, and a case was registered by the Crime Branch on Friday.

