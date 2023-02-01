Panaji, February 1: A thief broke into the evidence room of the district and sessions court building in Goa's capital Panaji and fled with cash seized as part of proof in various cases, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday in the court located in a Portuguese-era building where a guard was on duty on the front side, an official said.

The thief entered the premises by breaking a window on the building's rear side, the police official said. Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters here the intruder targeted an almirah used to store evidence including cash, gold and other documents. The thief ran away with cash, while leaving behind scrapped currency notes, the official said, without specifying the stolen amount. Goa Police Arrests 2 People in Mapusa Cylinder Blast Incident.

“It is possible someone who knew the court procedures and the building from inside was involved in the crime,” he said adding the accused was seen in the CCTV footage of the area.

The police are hopeful of making a breakthrough in this case soon, he said.

Asked whether the thief wanted to take away evidence pertaining to any particular case, Valsan said the police and court officials are currently analysing the documents, only after which the real loss would be ascertained.

Another police official said they were also investigating how the guard on duty was unaware of the theft. Goa: Two Arrested over Cylinder Blast at Resto-bar in Mapusa.

The functioning of three district courts located in the premises was affected on Wednesday as an investigation was on into the incident. The judges assigned new dates for the cases listed for Wednesday.