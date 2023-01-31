Panaji, Jan 31 (PTI) Goa police on Tuesday arrested a man and a woman in connection with a cylinder blast at a resto-bar in Mapusa on January 22, said an official.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said the arrested persons managed the eatery situated in a residential complex in Dangui Colony, some 9 kilometres from here.

“After conducting a detailed inquiry, the fire services have informed that the incident happened due to the use of a damaged hose pipe of the LPG cylinder which must have come in contact with some ignition or spark,” he said.

He said that the police have already written to the excise department to cancel the joint's excise licence and to the municipality to revoke the trade licence of the premises.

No one was injured in the cylinder blast that occurred around 5 am on January 22.

The police have booked the two under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (negligence to endanger human life), 285 (negligence with respect to fire), and 427 (mischief causing damage).

