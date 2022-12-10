Hyderabad, December 10: The Customs on Saturday seized gold biscuits and jewellery, totalling 2.9 kilograms valued at Rs 1.37 crore, from a passenger at the international airport here, an official said. Delhi Airport Customs Seize Gold Bars Worth Over Rs 68 Lakh From Passenger Returning From Bahrain (See Pic).

Hyderabad Airport Customs intercepted the passenger who arrived by a flight from Dubai, according to an official release. In his baggage, 24-karat gold weighing 1,547 grams and 18-karat jewellery weighing 1,414 grams at a combined value of Rs 1.37 crore was seized, said Dulip Abraham, Deputy Commissioner of Customs (RGIA-Hyderabad), in a release. Mumbai Customs Arrested Three People at Airport for Concealing Gold in Undergarments.

Further investigation is under progress, the official said.