Customs officials at IGI Airport in Delhi have arrested one Indian national returning from Bahrain after 14 gold bars, weighing 1483 gms, valued at Rs 68.71 Lakhs approx were recovered concealed in his baggage. Further investigations are ongoing. (Pics: Customs Dept) pic.twitter.com/5scYEWH2ek — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

