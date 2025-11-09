New Delhi, November 9: Gold prices in India remained steady on Sunday, November 9, following a slight dip in the previous trading session. On Friday, November 7, MCX Gold December futures closed 0.02% lower at INR 1,21,038 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver December contracts gained 0.04% to INR 1,47,789 per kilogram. The slight correction in gold prices came amid a strong US dollar, which generally weighs on precious metal prices.

According to India Bullion data, the price of 24-carat gold stood at INR 1,21,470 per 10 grams at 10:55 am, while 22-carat gold was priced at INR 1,11,348 per 10 grams. Silver prices were quoted at INR 1,48,320 per kilogram (Silver 999 Fine). Despite recent short-term losses, gold has been a strong performer over the long term, rising by more than 1,200% since 2005, from INR 7,638 to over INR 1,25,000 per 10 grams in 2025. It has delivered positive annual returns in 16 of the past 20 years and gained 56% year-to-date. Why Gold Prices Are Falling? All You Need to Know As Prices of Yellow Metal Slip After Hitting All-Time Highs.

Retail buyers should note that local jewellers add making charges, GST, and other taxes, which raise final retail prices. Below are today’s city-wise gold and silver rates for November 9, 2025. Gold Rate Today, November 3: Price of Yellow Metal Drops at INR 1,21,113 per 10 Grams for 24-Carat in Day Trade.

City 24K Gold (INR/10 gm) 22K Gold (INR/10 gm) Silver (INR/kg) Mumbai 1,21,250 1,11,146 1,48,050 Pune 1,21,250 1,11,146 1,48,050 Delhi 1,21,040 1,10,953 1,47,800 Kolkata 1,21,090 1,10,999 1,47,850 Ahmedabad 1,21,410 1,11,293 1,48,250 Bengaluru 1,21,350 1,11,238 1,48,170 Hyderabad 1,21,440 1,11,320 1,48,290 Chennai 1,21,610 1,11,476 1,48,480

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term, supported by global economic uncertainty and steady domestic demand ahead of the wedding season.

