Govt Extends Deadline for IT Return Filing For FY 2018-19 Till June 30, Nirmala Sitharaman Also Announces Reduction in Interest Rate on Delayed TDS Deposit

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 24: The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2018-19 till June 30, 2020 in a bid to provide relief amid the coronavirus crisis.

Addressing the media through video conferencing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the government has reduced the interest rate on delayed TDS deposit to 9 per cent from the previous 18 per cent. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says Govt Is Readying an Economic Package to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic.

The government has also extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar and PAN till June 30 from the original deadline of March 31. The relief comes amidst the whole of the country coming to a standstill amid the rising number of coronavirus cases and lockdown across states. Sitharaman further said that an economic package will be announced soon.