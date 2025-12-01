New Delhi, December 1: The Winter Session of Parliament begins Monday and will continue until December 19, featuring 15 sittings spread across the 19-day schedule. The government has lined up a heavy legislative agenda, with at least 13 bills set to be introduced, including major economic and national security–related proposals. At the same time, the Opposition is preparing to mount pressure on the government over the SIR issue, national security concerns, and several other pending matters.

Among the most prominent bills slated for introduction are The Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, and The Health Security National Security Cess Bill, 2025. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move these bills in the Lok Sabha. The two pieces of legislation aim to replace the existing GST compensation cess on “sin goods” such as tobacco and pan masala with a revised excise levy. Parliament Winter Session 2025: Lok Sabha BAC Allocates Time for Key Bills, Debates in Upcoming Session.

According to sources, this move is intended to ensure that the current high taxation levels on such goods continue, while also creating a more stable revenue stream for national security and public health spending.

The Health Security National Security Cess Bill, 2025 specifically proposes a cess on machines and processes used to manufacture specified goods. The stated purpose of this cess is to “augment the resources for meeting expenditure on national security and public health,” marking a significant shift in how these sectors might be funded going forward. Parliament Winter Session 2025: Bill to Impose Extra Levy on Tobacco, Pan Masala for Replacing GST Cess to Be Tabled in Lok Sabha.

Additionally, the government has listed several other important bills for consideration during the session. These include the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, the Atomic Energy Bill, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

The Atomic Energy Bill is expected to draw particular attention, as it may open the door for private companies to establish nuclear power plants—an unprecedented shift in India’s nuclear energy framework. Beyond legislation, Parliament will also take up discussion and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, a crucial exercise in government expenditure planning.

On the Opposition side, parties have already made it clear that they will demand an immediate and comprehensive debate on the SIR issue.

They have warned that disruptions may be inevitable if the government refuses to allow discussion. The Opposition also intends to raise matters relating to national security—especially in the wake of the recent Delhi car explosion, along with labour codes, the role of Governors, and pending dues owed to states.

While the government is focused on pushing its legislative commitments, it has also conveyed its willingness to commemorate the 150th year of Vande Mataram. However, it remains to be seen how smoothly the session proceeds amid the Opposition’s firm stance.

