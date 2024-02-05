Mumbai, February 5: A 36-year-old officer of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a residential building in Antop Hill on Sunday evening. The deceased, identified as Pankaj Keshav, was a resident of Chembur and is survived by his wife and two children.

According to the report published by Free Press Journal, Keshav entered the Sai Co-op. Housing Society around 6 pm and went to the fourth floor. He tried to ring the doorbell of one of the flats, but no one answered. He then climbed over the railing of the staircase lobby and jumped off, landing on the ground floor.

Some residents of the building heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot. They found Keshav lying in a pool of blood and informed the police. He was taken to the nearby Sion hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 9 pm.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the motive behind Keshav's extreme step. They have not recovered any suicide notes from the spot or his belongings. They are also trying to ascertain why he chose to end his life at the Sai Co-op. Housing Society, where he had no apparent connection.

