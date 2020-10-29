New Delhi, October 29: The rising pollution in the national capital has been an area of great concern. In order to address the problem, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Green Delhi' mobile app.

On Thursday, the AQI ranged from severe to very poor category in Delhi. Air Quality Index was at 420 in Jahangirpuri, in the 'severe' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Similarly, AQI was at 376 in RK Puram, 384 in ITO, 311 in Lodhi Road and 387 in Punjabi Bagh, all four in 'very poor' category. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Deteriorates, AQI Remains in 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' Category in RK Puram, ITO, Lodhi Garden, Jahangirpuri Areas.

Green Delhi Mobile App Launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal

Today we are launching 'Green Delhi' mobile, through this app people will be able to file complaints related to pollution-causing activities. You can upload videos, pictures as well audios: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/3WkO6xlGSr — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Here's how to download the Green Delhi mobile app:

People can download the app from Google Playstore. Through this app, they will be able to file complaints related to pollution-causing activities. The CM further informed that people will also be able to upload pictures as well as audios on the platform.

The national capital also witnessed a thin layer of smog on Thursday morning, thus reducing visibility in various parts of the city. With the rise in pollutants in the air, people have also been experiencing breathing problems.

