Delhi, October 29: The air quality in the national capital continues to deteriorate. Air Quality Index was at 420 in Jahangirpuri, in the 'severe' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Similarly, AQI was at 376 in RK Puram, 384 in ITO, 311 in Lodhi Road and 387 in Punjabi Bagh; all four in 'very poor' category on Thursday morning. The national capital also witnessed a thin layer of smog today morning, thus reducing visibility in various parts of the city. With the rise in pollutants in the air, people have also been experiencing breathing problems. Delhi Air Quality: Why Does Air Pollution Rises And Air Quality Start Dipping in National Capital During Winters?

AQI in 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' Category in RK Puram, ITO, Lodhi Garden, Jahangirpuri Areas

Delhi: Pollution continues to affect the air quality in the national capital; morning visuals from India Gate. pic.twitter.com/YhslCxPk24 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

The Supreme Court-mandated EPCA suggested stricter implementation of the apex court's directions to curb stubble burning, implementation of parking policy and massive augmentation of public transport in Delhi-NCR to control air pollution in the coming years.

