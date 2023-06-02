Noida, June 2: In a joint operation, a team from Kotwali police in Sector 20 and the cyber cell arrested eight members of an inter-state organised gang, accused of duping the government of thousands of crores of rupees by creating fake GST numbers on fake databases, endangering national security.

The arrested persons include Mohammad Yasin Sheikh, Ashwani Pandey, Akash Saini, Vishal, Rajiv, Atul Sengar, Deepak Mujmani and Vanitha. Human Trafficking Racket Busted in Uttar Pradesh, Four Arrested for Trying To Sell Girl in Mumbai.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that under the special operation against criminals, the cyber cell and Sector 20 police personnel conducted the joint operation. Sex Racket Busted in Maharashtra, Two, Including Man Who Pushed His Wife into Flesh Trade Arrested in Mira-Bhaindar.

Deepak Muzmani, the kingpin of the gang, generated fake GST numbers using forged documents. The police have recovered Rs 12,66,000 in cash, 2,660 fake GST forms, 12 mobile phones, 24 computers, four laptops, three hard-disks, 118 fake Aadhaar cards, 140 PAN card billing copies and there luxury cars from the possession of the accused.

