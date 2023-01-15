Thane, January 15: A man has been arrested for allegedly pushing his wife into flesh trade from Bhaindar in Mumbai Metropolitan Region along with his accomplice, an official said on Sunday. Police rescued two women during the raid conducted at a lodge in the Mira-Bhaindar locality on Friday. Sex Racket Busted in Maharashtra, Bangladeshi National Arrested for Running Sex Trade in Nalla Sopara.

Police had specific information about a sex racket being operated by a man who used to charge Rs 10,000 from customers for offering the service of women in the locality, a police officer said. The racket was busted after police sent a decoy customer to a lodge followed by a raid. Pune Shocker: Woman Gets 'High-Profile Sex Racket' Offer Over Phone, Caller Says 'Good Money for Maintaining Physical Relations With Rich Women'; Case Registered.

Police arrested two persons including a man who had pushed his wife into the sex trade and his accomplice. Two women were rescued and sent to a shelter home. A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code sections.

