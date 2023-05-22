Lucknow, May 22: Four people, including a father-son duo, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for trying to sell a girl in Mumbai. The girl, who resides in Rahimabad, was allegedly trapped by member of the gang, identified as Amir of Unnao district. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Boy Rapes Two-Year-Old Cousin in Mohanlalganj, Detained.

Amir posed as a Hindu. On May 17, the girl was taken to a house where Amir raped her. The police said Amir and his father Zabir were running a human trafficking racket. They used to sell girls to some influential persons in Mumbai, the police said and added that the case is being investigated. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Boyfriend Rapes Minor Girl, Crushes Her Under Vehicle With Help of Friend in Unnao, Arrested.

"Amir used to trap girls by posing as Hindu. Most of these girls, who wanted to work in metro cities, easily fell into his trap," ADCP C.M. Sinha said.

