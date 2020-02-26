Gujarat: 63 Fishermen, 11 Boats Apprehended by Pakistan in One Week, Claims Government

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Gandhinagar, February 26: A total of 63 fishermen from Gujarat were apprehended by Pakistan within a week. Meanwhile, 11 Indian boats were also seized by the Pakistan authorities. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state gave this information to the Assembly on Wednesday. Jawahar Chavda, state minister for Fisheries while responding to a question raised by a Congress MLA said that the 63 fishermen and 11 boats were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency between February 13 and 18. Two Gujarat Fishermen to Be Released from Pak Jail Tomorrow.

He further added that the highest number of 23 fishermen were caught in a single day on February 13. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the Congress MLA from Una Punja Vansh under Rule 116 of the state legislature, said that around 76 fishermen from Okha and Porbandar were kidnapped by Pakistan authorities. He added that these fishermen were apprehended in the Arabian Sea. Vansh also asked about the steps taken by the state government to prevent these incidents. Gujarat: BSF Arrests Two Pak Fishermen, Seizes Their Boat.

The minister said that since 2014-15, the BJP government had brought 1,750 Indian fishermen. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed that there were over 28,000 fishing boats in the state. He also added that the Centre and the state government were trying to equip fishermen with the latest technology to make sure that they do not cross the boundary.