Mumbai, November 3: The Dahisar police has arrested two men for allegedly killing a 40-year-old businessman from Gujarat who was found dead in his rented apartment on Sunday. Police nabbed Rahul Ramnath Sharma, security guard of a hotel, and his relative, a co-accused in the case.

Manish Bhai Patel, was a pharmacist from Gujarat, had arrived in Mumbai a month ago for business Opportunity and had rented a flat in Dahisar. The Dahisar police said that his house owner visited the flat on Sunday as Manish was not responding to his calls for three days. He opened the flat when his knocks on the door went unanswered and found Manish`s body in a pool of blood, and informed the Police. Maharashtra: Elderly Woman Found Murdered At Her House On Sinhagad Road In Pune; Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 2 Lakh Stolen

He was found lying in a pool of blood in the rented flat, with his throat slit when police reached the spot.

According to the police, the accused are relatives of a watchman of the hotel, where the murdered Businessman Manish Patel had stayed when he arrived in Mumbai before renting the flat. Dahisar Police said that the accused had decided to kill him and had intended to loot him.

The Police said the accused, who was introduced to Patel by the watchman of the hotel, had grown friendly to the deceased to gain access to his rented flat, where he had been staying alone.

