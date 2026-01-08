Mumbai, January 8: Shrikant Pangarkar, one of the primary accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has filed his nomination to contest the upcoming municipal corporation elections 2026 in Maharashtra's Jalna. Pangarkar, a former municipal councillor, is running as an independent candidate for the local civic polls.

Pangarkar's decision to enter the electoral fray comes months after he was released on bail by the Karnataka High Court in September 2024. Pangarkar was previously associated with the Shiv Sena but was sidelined following his arrest in connection with the high-profile murder and his alleged involvement with extremist outfits. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused To Contest Jalna Civic Elections As Independent

Despite his controversial legal background, Pangarkar has opted to run as an independent after failing to secure a formal ticket from mainstream political parties. He reportedly maintains a local support base in specific pockets of Jalna.

Local observers suggest that his campaign will focus on civic issues to deflect from the criminal proceedings against him. However, opposition parties have criticized his candidacy, arguing that individuals accused of such serious crimes should not be normalised in the democratic process. Maharashtra: Public Holiday Declared on January 15 for 2026 Municipal Corporation Elections.

Background on the Gauri Lankesh Murder Case

Gauri Lankesh, a prominent journalist known for her critical views on right-wing extremism, was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. The investigation linked her murder to a wider conspiracy involving the killings of other rationalists, including Narendra Dabholkar and M.M. Kalburgi.

The trial in the Lankesh case is currently ongoing in a special court in Bengaluru. While several accused individuals have recently secured bail due to trial delays, the charges against them, including those under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), remain in place.

Legal Status and Bail

Pangarkar was arrested by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2018. Investigators alleged he played a key role in providing logistics and training to the shooters involved in the Lankesh assassination.

In September 2024, the Karnataka High Court granted him bail, noting the prolonged nature of the trial. Since his release, Pangarkar has returned to his hometown of Jalna, where he previously served as a councillor between 2001 and 2006.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have traded barbs over the development. While the Shinde-led Sena has clarified that Pangarkar does not represent the party, opposition leaders have questioned the "moral environment" that allows an accused in a high-profile assassination to seek public office.

Election officials in Jalna confirmed that Pangarkar’s nomination papers were technically valid, as current laws only bar individuals from contesting if they have been convicted of specific offenses, rather than merely being accused.

According to the official notification issued on December 15, 2025, the nomination window opened on December 23 and concluded on December 30, 2025, followed by the scrutiny of papers on December 31. After the deadline for the withdrawal of candidates was published on January 3. Polling will be held in all 227 wards on January 15, and the results will be declared on January 16.

