Rajkot, July 21: A 16-year-old girl from a poor family was allegedly raped in a private bus by a 35-year-old man who lured her with money.

The girl had accompanied her mother to the state-run KT Children Hospital on Tuesday as one of her three brothers started having convulsions. While her mother was by her brother's bedside, the girl and her two younger siblings went out to buy food, reported TOI.

A man on a bike noticed the girl and started talking to her. He offered to buy them snacks and money too. The girl and her two brothers went with the man who took them to Race Course Ring Road and brought ice cream and snacks for them.

He then asked to the girl to accompany him to temple town Chotila and said he would give her handsome money. The man then dropped her two brothers at the hospital and took the girl to Greenland Chowkdi, from where they boarded a sleeper coach bus for Chotila.

Police said he allegedly raped her inside the moving bus and the girl was too scared to offer any resistance. Meanwhile, the girl's mother immediately approached the Pradymannagar police when her two sons told her that she had gone along with an unidentified man.

The police launched a hunt for the accused and scanned several CCTVs. Around 2:30am, the accused and the girl returned to Rajkot and he went to drop her at the hospital on his bike.

A police team waiting at the spot immediately nabbed him. The accused was identified as Hanif Arab, a rickshaw driver, living in Bhagwatipara. He was booked under relevant sections of IPC and Pocso Act.

