Mumbai, July 19: In a shocking incident of sexual harassment, a 65-year-old moneylender who has been blackmailing, raping and extorting a 51-year-old former neighbour over the last 26 years has been arrested after the woman approached police when he demanded that she get her daughter -in-law to sleep with him.

According to a report in TOI, the man had repeatedly targeted the woman by threatening to send objectionable pictures and videos of the first time he raped her to her two sons.

The NM Joshi Marg police have arrested the man, who has now moved to Pune, on charges of rape, extortion, outraging the modesty of a woman and under Information Technology Act. Odisha Shocker: Girl Jumps Off School Building Roof to Escape Gang-Rape Bid in Jajpur, Critical; Accused Arrested

The woman, a Mumbai Central chawl resident, said in her complaint that around 1996-97 when she was alone at home one day, the accused, who was also a good friend of her husband, came to her house and raped her. She told police that as the accused was rich and influential, she was scared to file a complaint. She, however, informed his sister about the abuse but was asked to move out of the locality with her family. Traumatised, the woman shifted with her family to Thane. In 2002, her husband died of TB. Maharashtra: Boyfriend Booked for Rape After 17-Year-Old Delivers Baby in Nagpur

In 2011, she ran into the accused at a market in Kandivli. He reportedly asked for her address and mobile number and when she refused to give them, he threatened to tell her children about the rape. The hapless woman was forced to give her details, following which the harassment began again.

"He began calling her regularly to various lodges in Dombivli, Thane and Vasai and would sexually assault her. When she refused to give in, he would show her photos and videos of the earlier assault and threaten to send them to her family. Besides, he started demanding money from her. In the last 4-5 years, the accused has blackmailed and extorted around Rs 5-6 lakh from the woman. Tired of the harassment, the victim left her Kandivli house and began living in a Worli chawl," an officer said.

In February 2021, the man called her and told her that his son was getting married and he needed Rs 2.5 lakh. When she refused to give the money, he again blackmailed her with the videos, forcing her to mortgage her jewellery and pay up. In June this year, he called her and asked to meet at Dadar station where he told her that he was not interested in her as she had grown old, so she must send her son's new wife to him instead. Unable to take the harassment any longer, the woman approached police.

