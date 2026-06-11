Gujarat Shocker: Delivery Worker Dies by Suicide Over Mounting Debts, Jumps From 13th Floor in Valsad; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A shocking video circulating widely on social media has brought attention to a tragic incident in Gujarat's Valsad, where a Domino’s Pizza delivery worker allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 13th floor of a residential building.

The incident took place on Sunday at the Daman Ganga Building located in the New Gujarat Housing Board colony area. The deceased has been identified as Manav, who was reportedly working as a delivery executive. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband Refuses To Buy New Phone.

Video Shows Domino’s Delivery Worker Jumping From 13th Floor in Gujarat (Disturbing Visuals)

Domino's Delivery Worker Dies by Suicide Amid Family Financial condition in Gujarat😢 he has a widow mother and a unmarried sister .#FutureGurgaon #LongestServingElectedPMModi #NarendraModi #IranWar pic.twitter.com/MJmmi0cqhp — The Indian Wire (@TheIndianWiree) June 10, 2026

According to preliminary information, Manav was facing severe financial difficulties. Sources told TOI that mounting debts may have contributed to his decision to take the extreme step. The exact reason behind the incident, however, is yet to be officially established. Ahmedabad: Man Reportedly Dies in Fall at Home, Probe Finds Wife and Son Allegedly Strangled Him.

The disturbing video of the incident has since gone viral across multiple social media platforms, sparking discussions about financial stress, mental health, and the challenges faced by gig and delivery workers.

Residents of the area immediately alerted authorities after the incident. Officials from the Valsad City Police Station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police have also said that Manav is survived by his mother and sister. Statements from family members and others known to him are being recorded to determine the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).