Gandhinagar, February 19: A horrifying incident has come to light from Gandhinagar where a 21-year-old youth slashed the throat of a 17-year-old girl with a paper-cutter after she rejected his advances. The incident took place in Amrapur village in Mansa on Friday evening. The minor is in critical condition, said the doctor.

As per the report by the Times of India, the victim is a class 12 student. The accused, identified as Sanjay Thakor, used to stalk her. On a fateful day, the accused approached the girl and told her that her uncle has called her to the farm. The accused accompanied the minor girl to the farm, where he later professed his love for her and attempted to rape her. When she resisted, he took out a paper-cutter, which he carried with him, and slit her throat and fled the spot. However, the cops arrested the accused on the same day. Gujarat Shocker: Married Man Slits Paramour’s Throat After She Pressures Him to Marry Her.

The girl was admitted to Gandhinagar Civil hospital and is in critical condition. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

