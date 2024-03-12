Gandhinagar, March 12: A violent family argument over a property dispute led to the death of the 70-year-old woman, who was reportedly hit by her son with a pipe during a fight about ownership transfer. On Friday night, Himanshu Arora reportedly murdered his mother, Kamlarani. Arora, who owns an electrical appliance store next to his home, had the nerve to send his pictures of his mother's murder to his relatives, and post which they notified the police. After killing his mother, Arora stayed in the house with the body instead of running away.

Himanshu was having financial difficulties, so he asked his mother to put the store under his name. However, she refused, and as a result, they frequently fought. We have learned that he used to torture his mother for property, YM Mishra, the police inspector (in-charge), Warasia told TOI. Fatehpur Shocker: Man Kills Mother To Repay Debt Incurred As Online Gaming Losses With Insurance Money in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested (Watch Video).

Two days prior, during an altercation, Himanshu became extremely enraged and struck his mother repeatedly with a pipe. This was the tipping point. We've taken him into custody. Arora murdered his mother and stored her body in their two-story apartment's stairway. A day later, he texted pictures of the dead to his family, who notified the police, he added. Telangana Shocker: Man Strangles Mother With Her Saree, Kills Her for Refusing to Provide Money in Shadnagar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

He was evasive when his neighbours asked him about his mother. Himanshu lived with his mother and was single. For the past few years, his older brother has been receiving therapy in the city's government mental health facility. It was discovered by the police that he did not get along well with his neighbours.

Although Arora first claimed that he killed his mother to make sure she wouldn't "face trouble" in the future, the authorities discovered a property dispute aspect. For the past few months, Himanshu has been having financial difficulties with his firm.

