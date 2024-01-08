A shocking video surfaced online from Telangana’s Shadnagar region, depicting a man brutally beating up an elderly woman. According to the reports, the man had an argument with his mother after she refused to give him money. In a rage, the accused son launched an attack on her mother, strangling the victim by tying her saree around her neck, leading to her death on Monday, January 8, 2024. The incident reportedly took place near Keshampet Road of the area. An investigation has been launched in the matter. Maharashtra Shocker: 23-Year-Old Man Kills Mother for Not Giving Money To Buy Alcohol in Latur.

Man Strangles Mother With Her Saree, Kills Her

