A man, addicted to online gaming, was arrested for killing his mother so that he could repay his debts using insurance money. The shocking incident that emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur has rattled the community. In a video statement the police said that Himanshu strangled his mother, later dumped her body near the Yamuna river bank in order to claim a Rs 50 lakh insurance. According to reports, Himanshu's addiction to gaming on the platform Zupee resulted in frequent losses, leading him to borrow money. At some point, he purportedly stole his aunt's jewellery and utilised the proceeds to buy insurance policies worth Rs 50 lakh each for his parents. Following this, he strangled his mother in order to claim the money. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Man Brutally Thrashed in Busy Vegetable Market in Unnao, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

