Surat, December 18: In the Laskana neighbourhood of Surat in Gujarat on Saturday, December 16, a 23-year-old man allegedly raped a five-year-old child after luring her in with vada pav. Promptly following the incident, authorities apprehended the accused, who has been identified as Mithilesh Shah. When the girl left her house to buy a balloon, Shah reportedly lured her with vada pav and kidnapped her from the area around her house. Shah raped her after taking her to a deserted location in the Marutinagar district.

Shah resides in Marutinagar, Laskana, and works as a labourer in a nearby textile factory. He is a native of Bihar. On Saturday at 2:00 pm, the child came outside her house after asking her mother for Rs. 20 to purchase a balloon. Shah quickly led her astray. Gujarat Shocker: Man Lures Three-Year-Old by Offering Snacks, Rapes Her in Rajkot; Arrested.

The victim's mother informed the girl's father and the neighbours when she did not come home. They quickly got in touch with the police, who scanned the CCTV footage of the locality. A witness reported to authorities that he had seen a male walking in a certain way with a girl. The victim was discovered in an abandoned location after police headed in that way. Ahmedabad Shocker: 26-Year-Old Man Lures Minor Girl on Pretext of Marriage, Repeatedly Rapes Her.

Inspector V L Patel of the Sarthana police station told TOI that since the parents quickly notified the authorities, we were able to locate the culprit before a significant problem occurred. Sections 323, 363, 376(ab), and 376(2)(j) of the IPC as well as pertinent POCSO laws, were used by the police to charge the accused.

