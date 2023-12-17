Rajkot, December 17: A disturbing incident unfolded in the Aji Dam area of Rajkot, where a 55-year-old man, identified as Ram Paswan, has been accused of raping a three-year-old girl after offering her snacks. The survivor’s mother promptly lodged a complaint with the Aji Dam police station, leading to the man’s arrest. The charges against him fall under IPC sections 376 and 376(a)(b).

TOI reported that the harrowing sequence of events began when the girl's parents rushed her to the hospital late at night due to bleeding from her private parts. The vigilant doctors on duty at the initial hospital found the situation suspicious and promptly referred the case to the Zanana (women's) Hospital. After a thorough examination, the doctors confirmed that the young girl had indeed been sexually assaulted. They immediately alerted the police stationed at the civil hospital.

After investigation, the Gujarat Police arrested the man late on Saturday for allegedly raping the three-year-old girl after offering her snacks.

The police said the accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh, has six children and runs a cutlery shop. He lives alone.

KJ Karpada, police inspector at Aji Dam police station said, “The incident happened on Friday afternoon when the girl went to a ground to play and the accused lured her to his place by telling her that he would give her snacks.”

This heinous crime highlights the urgent need for vigilance, awareness, and swift action to protect our most vulnerable members of society. Authorities must ensure that justice prevails and that such acts are met with the full force of the law.

