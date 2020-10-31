Ahmedabad, October 31: In a shocking incident, a minor girl in Gujarat was allegedly molested by a primary school principal, raising concerns of safety of girls in across the country. Reports inform that the incident took place in Jamnagar district of the state. The accused, who is a 56-year-old Principal, was arrested by police on Thursday. According to a report by Times Now, the horrific crime allegedly took place inside the school premises. The Police was quoted in the reports saying that the Principal had called the student to school on Monday and allegedly molested her. Gujarat: Man Arrested for Raping Three Minor Girls in Vadodara.

A day after the incident, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents following which her parents approached the police and lodged an FIR against the Principal for the shameful act. The accused was booked under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A police official said that the Principal has been arrested and he has been remanded in custody for five days.

According to the report, the victim’s parents had filed a complaint alleging that their daughter was called to the school by the principal on Monday despite the school being shut for months due to COVID-19 pandemic. The complaint states that the principal allegedly promised the girl better marks in future exams and began touching her inappropriately.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).