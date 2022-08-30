Vadodara, August 30: A shocking incident has come to light where a 19-year-old boy was held for rape after a minor girl delivered a baby on Sunday night. As per the report published by the Times of India, the victim, a 15-year-old girl kept attending school regularly till she could not hide the baby bump.

As per the reports, the minor girl delivered a baby at a private hospital on Sunday night. Following this, the hospital authorities informed the cops about the delivery. On receiving the complaint, the cops at the Waghodia police station filed a case of rape against the accused. Acting on the plaint, the cops arrested the accused, identified as Vishal Vasava. Mumbai: Minor Girl Booked for Abandoning Newborn Baby; Boyfriend Arrested on Rape Charges in Nallasopara.

According to police, the accused is a student. The duo had met a year ago. Later, they became friends and he convinced her to get into a physical relationship with him. Vishal got into physical relations with the girl a couple of times following which she got pregnant.

Meanwhile, the girl got scared and hid her pregnancy. The girl also attended school for some time. No one suspected a thing as she wore loose clothes to get by, the report added.

